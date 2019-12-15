QC Moms Demand Action group honors Sandy Hook victims, survivors

Quad Cities Moms Demand Action held a vigil on Sunday to honor the victims and survivors of the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

The vigil took place at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Davenport.

The QC group is a part of the Moms Demand Action nationwide initiative to end senseless gun violence.

Seven years ago, 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Tonight we gather to remember the victims and their families as well as the 700,000 Americans who have been killed or wounded by gun violence since then.”

The QC Moms Demand Action group has pledged to honor these lives lost with action ever since it started in 2016.

Co-Leader Lynn Drazinski said there are hundreds of Moms Demand Action groups across the country.

“With tens of thousands of members we are committed to keep going,” Drazinski said. “We will continue to do the work that we are doing until we can come to a point where we are preventing gun violence, senseless gun violence in our communities.”

Co-Leader Kaleigh Rogers said the group holds meetings in the Quad Cities every month.

“We support the second amendment but we want to be safe and sensible about it,” Rogers said. “All of our members are encouraged to take action whether that be emailing their senators or legislators.”

“We’re not just for moms,” Drazinski said. “We have dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles and people who are just concerned.”

There are Moms Demand Action chapters in every state, including several in Illinois and Iowa.

Drazinski started the Quad Cities chapter and said there are 100 locals involved.