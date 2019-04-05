QC River Bandits game postponed due to wet conditions in Burlington

First a flood, now the weather. The Quad Cities River Bandits has postponed its game in Burlington Friday night due to "unplayable field conditions" at Community Field.

According to a news release, heavy rains during and after the game Thursday left the field in poor shape. Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The teams will play a pair of seven-inning contests. The River Bandits will serve as the home team in the first game and be the visiting team in the second.

The Bandits are playing in Burlington since Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport is surrounded by Mississippi River floodwater and is inaccessible.