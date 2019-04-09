QC River Bandits renovate youth baseball field

The baseball season is in full swing on every level. That includes the pros, and little leaguers.

Volunteers from the QC River Bandits family spent their Tuesday renovating the Babe Ruth Field at Northwest Park in Davenport. They say they always want to give back to the community because of the support the community gives their team.

“We've been planning it for quite a while,” said community relations manager for the Bandits, Kaylee Golden. “Just been waiting for the weather to be in our favor.”

The River Bandits and TBK Bank teamed up to show the community their support in the best way they could - through baseball.

“There's a lot of little league teams in the Quad Cities, there's a lot of baseball diamonds, and we take such good care of our park that we'd like to spread the help to other ball parks in the area,” added Golden.

The volunteers said it's the least they can do for fellow baseball lovers.

“We are a baseball team and it's great to renovate a field,” said VP of sales for the Bandits, Shawn Brown. “A lot of these ball diamonds and their baseball leagues don't have a lot in their budget to do something like this.”

Golden says this kind of community give back means more than any other.

“This is just a good way to, instead of just always being tickets and bobble heads and things like that, to actually get out there and put our staff and all of us to work,” said Golden. “Use the talents that we have to bring something to life that's so close to our hearts - and that's baseball.”

Volunteers remember playing the game as kids, and know the impact a professionally groomed field could have.

“We're going to give these kids a professional experience when they step on the field tonight, we're not going to be completely done tonight but it's going to be a lot better than when they stepped on the field yesterday,” Brown added. “It's going to give them that professional atmosphere, it's going to be great.”

They're hoping the weather can cooperate with them so they can continue to upgrade the field through Wednesday, but they're excited to see the kids’ faces when they see the professionally done field.