QC Sound the Alarm Campaign

Since the beginning of this year - over 20 lives have been lost in our area due to house fires.

In order to prevent future house fires – The American Red Cross took matters into their own hands today through their Sound the Alarm campaign.

The event began around 9am and ended later that afternoon.

Every year the Red Cross partners with local fire departments to help Quad City residents receive free smoke alarms, replace batteries in old ones, and help families create escape plans in case of a natural disaster. .

Over 100 volunteers came together to install almost 1000 smoke alarms in about 400 different homes around the QCA.

One of those homeowners was Robert Lewis and he had a special message for those with the Red Cross, “I just want to say thank you to the Red Cross and the volunteers that came out today and gave up their time to install smoke alarms.”

According to the Red Cross – working smoke alarms reduce the risk of death during a home fire by 50 percent.

A member of the Red Cross says if you were unable to sign up for the Sound Your Alarm campaign - you can still contact your local Red Cross and set up an appointment to have your smoke alarms inspected.

