QC Storm players open up about their fights against cancer

Two Quad City Storm teammates opened up about being cancer survivors at their team’s Paint the Ice event on Tuesday.

Sean Kacerosky and Joe Sova play defense on the hockey team. They said they can count on each other to get through a tough game.

“No matter how bad of a shift or game you’ve had you can kind of look over to one guy and there’s a calming sense there,” Sova said.

Sova was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he was 8-years-old.

“I caught it pretty early,” he said. “I went through three or four months of chemotherapy and a month or two of radiation.”

Kacerosky was diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was was 22-years-old, which was just four years ago.

“It’s always in the back of your mind once you go through it,” Kacerosky said.

The teammates both agree that a bad day at the hockey rink is better than a good day at the hospital. They remind each other that when things get tough on game day.

One reason they enjoy their platform as hockey players is because it gives them the chance to give back to others like them.

“Everywhere that I’ve played has allowed me to get close to children who may have some sort of sickness or cancers,” Sova said. “We go do hospital visits and it kind of brings it back full circle.”

QC Storm players will help raise cancer awareness by skating over the painted ice during its game on Saturday.

“It’s work here at the rink but it's more than that. It’s a community feel. We give back and they give to us,” Sova said. “It’s more than just the guys on the ice. It’s Quad Cities -- a full community effort.”

Quad Citians purchased ribbons on the players' jerseys to represent their loved ones, which the players will wear during the game.

All of the money raised will go towards local patient care at the UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.