QC Triathlon raising awareness for stroke symptoms

The 20th Quad Cities Triathlon is taking place Saturday morning at 7 A.M. - rain or shine.

There are over 500 people doing the triathlon at West Lake Park in Davenport.

They'll be swimming 600 yards, biking 15 miles, and running 3.1 miles. All of this is to help stroke survivors.

"I'm a stroke survivor so it's something that's near and dear to me" said race director Eric Sarno.

On average, one person in the United States will suffer a stroke every 40 seconds, which is why Sarno wanted to raise awareness.

Sarno wanted everyone to know the warning signs and what to do, "if you have a bad headache, can't use your arm or your speech is garbled, or your lips are droopy or all of a sudden, it's important to call 911 and not drive yourself. Spotting those signs is is important."

He says strokes are the leading cause of disabilities in adults, which is why it's important to take steps to avoid it, "the key is to know your blood pressure, be active and maintain as much as you can, a healthy lifestyle."

"Some of the information about stroke awareness is helpful. Eric as a young person having a stroke is shocking and eye opening to most of us and knowing the signs is important" shared Bonnie Busch, a triathlete.

They're not too worried about the weather for tomorrow.

Busch said, "I talked to someone and said don't look at the weather until that morning because it could change again so we'll see." Sarno added, "we're supposed to get a little rain in the morning, we'll delay up to an hour probably and see what the forecast looks like."

They'll decide in the morning whether or not they'll postpone, but they'll make sure it's safe for the participants.

If you'd like to donate or learn more about how to recognize strokes, you can visit their page: http://www.qctriathlon.com/