QC Unity Pride to begin week-long festivities this Saturday

After several setbacks, the QC Unity Pride Festival is expected to be bigger and better this year.

In just its second year, the weeklong event is set to begin on Saturday, June 22, 2019 and will serve several Quad City communities.

“This entire week is a celebration of life,” participant Sara Meyer said. “It is a celebration of love.

Meyer and her friends at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport spent Wednesday gearing up for the event. They were putting the final touches on their float, but the work they are putting into the piece of art has a bigger meaning. Pride celebrations are a way to recognize the impacts the LGBTQ community has had on history.

“We are celebrating our history, where we are and where we are going,” QC Unity Pride Vice-President Michelle Royal said.

The June pride festival was supposed to be held at the beginning of June but was pushed back because of flooding. The organizers were not about to let flood waters stop them.

"This is a way to come together, lift people up and let people know that we will survive and we will succeed,” Royal said.

QC Unity Pride was moved to the Village of East Davenport in 2018 after a stolen car crashed into Mary’s on 2nd, who was set to host pride. The festival will be held there this year and it is bigger than before with twice the vendors and donors.

"We are stronger as a group,” Royal said. “All those who are oppressed put together are stronger than those who oppress against us."

The event is more than just a celebration of the LGBTQ community. It is also a way to bring different walks of life together.

“You can’t spell community without unity.” Royal said.

Events are being held every night over the course of the week of pride. You can find more on the organization's website: https://qcunitypride.org/unity-pride-week

It begins with a parade at 11 a.m. in downtown Davenport. TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter will be a judge of the parade.

