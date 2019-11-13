QC Veteran Outreach Center opens new marketplace for veterans

The QC Veteran Outreach Center opened a marketplace on Wednesday where veterans can come in once a month and fill up a basket full of food and toiletries.

The QC Veteran Outreach Center opened a marketplace for veterans next to its center in Davenport. (KWQC)

The center has been handing out these baskets of food from a small shelf along a wall in its center.

The founder Lola VanDeWalle said more and more veterans started coming in so they decided to build a whole new addition designated to let veterans shop.

“We started three years ago next month. In our first month we served 32 veterans here in the Quad Cities,” said VanDeWalle. “Today, we broke over 1,300 veterans as a part of our marketplace and outreach center.”

She created the center in memory of her dad who served in World War II.

A veteran and volunteer for the center said the center gained popularity fast and that it has expanded twice now.

“People lined up out in the parking lot in the wintertime,” said David Woods, Retired Scott County Director of Veteran Affairs. “It wasn’t any good for the vets. They would get there at 7:00 for a 10:00 opening just to get in line for food. That shows you how desperate they are.”

Woods said veterans can struggle financially for many reasons.

“It’s a big help to all of the veterans,” he said. “You talk to a veteran later and they’ll tell you how much this has helped them pull through.”

Once a month veterans can fill up a large basket full of food and toiletries.

One of the many veterans who came in on Wednesday is Troy Lockhart.

He said he’s lived all around the country and has never seen anything like this marketplace.

“There’s no stigma with coming here,” said Lockhart. “You see veterans from all walks of life who need help from time to time.”

Lockhart said its little things like this that make a big difference.

“Being here has been a godsend,” he said.

Everyone who volunteers their time for the center believes it’s just the right thing to do.

“They served us so we are now serving them,” said VanDeWalle.

Veterans can get their grocery basket from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The center will also host a Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th.