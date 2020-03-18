QC animal shelter offers discount to help relieve coronavirus stress

King's Harvest Animal Shelter is offering a discount for all of their pets to help keep your spirits while we deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

If you plan on staying home or social distancing for the next few weeks, the discount will make it a little easier for you to get your own furry friend by giving a $50 discount to all pets, making cats only $20 and dogs between $100-200.

The King's Harvest Animal Shelter has about 150 pets available which include over 100 cats, and around 10 dogs who are waiting to get adopted.

"With this uncertainty and everything going on... The kids have been a little stressed with no school, this would be the best time to get a new member [of the family] said Scott Samolinski, who just adopted a dog with his family. He and his kids were already planning what they were going to do with their first dog before they pulled out of the parking lot.

That's the goal of the shelter, to get as many pets out of their shelter as they can. "We are trying to lighten our workload here. We have volunteers who are dropping out, immuno-compromised or older," explained Assistant Director Rochelle Dougall. "But more importantly than that, having a pet at home is really good for your home. It's immune-boosting, it boosts your mood. Statistically, having a pet can decrease your chances of depression. And just make you more content as a person."

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending you distance yourself from others, pets may help to fill that void. "This is going to get up and boost your mood. If you have anxiety over the situation, cats and dogs help with that. If you can't sleep they help with that, it's a perfect time!" said Dougall.

The $50 adoption fee waiver is going until Saturday, so you have time to find your own pet.

They'll be open for the rest of the week and they ask you to bring your family to look for a pet together. You can also take a video tour of the shelter.

The two pets featured in the story were Archie the cat and BB the dog. They're both available for adoption.