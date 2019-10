Pet shopping gets easier this week when the Quad City Animal Shelter opens a storefront at SouthPark Mall in Moline. The Adoption Center will hold a grand opening on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The center is located just outside the Von Maur department store and will feature cats and kittens in need of homes.

The center will be open on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 4 p.m.