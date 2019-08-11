QC area police address rumors about ICE raids and checkpoints

Police across the Quad Cities are addressing rumors about ICE raids and checkpoints in multiple communities.

TV6 has received several messages regarding possible raids and checkpoints. TV6 reached out to several departments across the area who say they are not aware of any sort of ICE activities.

In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department wrote: “the Moline Police Department is not conducting any joint operations with any other law enforcement agency, nor to our knowledge, is any law enforcement agency (Federal/State/Local) conducting any operations in Moline related to immigration laws.”

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri also told TV6 that she was not aware of any ICE activity, and reiterated that if the agency was to conduct enforcement, it is possible local authorities would not be informed. Davenport Police also told TV6 the same thing.

TV6 has reached out to Homeland Security and multiple organizations regarding the rumors and have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

