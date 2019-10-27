QC cancer patient feels beautiful after receiving pair of lashes, brows

A beauty company is helping women who’ve lost their hair to cancer and other diseases.

Tori Belle affiliates like Sophina Dirck are located all over the country.

She said she is helping raise money to donate gift bags to Quad City women going through cancer.

“I just thought this is something that I could do to help women feel beautiful,” said Dirck. “That’s our goal to raise money for gift bags to local ladies.”

On Sunday, Dirck met with Jan Johnson to give her a beauty gift bag.

Johnson was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June.

“I just got it today and I’m overwhelmed,” said Johnson. “I can’t quit looking in the mirror to see the difference.”

The beauty gift bag comes with eyeliner and magnetic lashes, a brow kit, candle and a journal to write in.

“If we can help women feel good that’s what it’s all about,” said Dirck.

Johnson said she struggled to put on makeup prior to receiving her gift bag.

She said the liner adheres to the magnetic lashes, therefore making it easier for her to apply.

“You get to where you’re trying to put mascara on and there is nothing there,” said Johnson. “This has made a big difference.”

She said she had long, straight blonde hair before chemotherapy.

Now she is off chemo but said she might have to be on an IV drug the rest of her life.

“Losing the hair was the worst part,” said Johnson. “It is very devastating. You just don’t feel like a person anymore.”

Her hair has recently started to grow back. Johnson said the beauty products she received also helps her feel more confident.

“I feel like a person again," she said.

If you’re interested in donating a gift bag or pair of lashes to a local cancer patient, you can click here .

Dirck said she is hosting an open house fundraiser on Tuesday at Polished in Moline where you can donate there as well.