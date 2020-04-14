QC cancer survivor joins in on 'RVs for MDs' effort for healthcare workers

As healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, others are helping to make sure they can help keep their families protected.

For some, that means isolating themselves to keep their families safe when they come home from work.

A Facebook group 'RVs for MDs to Fight the Corona Virus' is helping to connect people around the country who are willing to lend their RV or camper to healthcare workers for temporary living.

As people around the United States join in the efforts, a couple in Rock Island wants to do their part and show their gratitude for what medical workers have done for them.

"I mean for us it was just a no-brainer. We have it available. We want to help," said Steven Stump.

Stump and Michelle Gilio connected with an ICU nurse in Rockford, but they said she wanted to give someone else the opportunity to have a temporary living space.

They have been in contact with nurses and doctors in Rockford and Naperville and hope to find the perfect match soon and lend their camper to someone who needs it.

They know heroes exist everywhere, so they are willing to drive a few hours, if needed, to make the hand-off.

For the couple, among many reasons, they want to do this to give thanks to the many nurses and doctors who helped them through difficult times.

Stump is a survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma. He recently celebrated his one-year mark of being cancer-free. He is still out of work for medical reasons. However, he knows it would be difficult to sell their camper right now, so he is hoping to lend it to someone who needs it.

"For us it's with him just going through cancer and the great care he got from doctors and nurses if we could help them back in any way it just means a lot to us," said Gilio.

"I mean we can't help but want to help those that help us and this is our way of just being able to give back to the doctors and nurses of our community," said Stump.

The couple knows helping out may mean a healthcare worker can stay within feet of their home if their city allows for the camper/RV to be on the property or the street.

"There's hotels out there offering rooms to doctors and nurses, but that puts them even further away from their homes, so if we can put this in your driveway and you can at least say hi to your children in the morning or in the evening through the windows or the doors and you can feel safe and isolated that way. Man if you can do it, do it. It's not going to cost you anything except maybe a few gallons of gas" he said.

Gilio said, "We're like yeah, we've got it, why not?"

Explaining their camper, Stump said, "this one is perfectly set up. They can come in the back door, strip down out of their scrubs, walk into the bathroom and take a shower, and then the bathroom has a separate door into the living room. So, their contaminated scrubs are in the back the whole time and then at least they can feel safe and clean in the living and bedroom area and kitchen area where they're gonna be doing their living."

For people searching for a temporary living space, which will be provided to them at no cost, the group says, "Please post a comment requesting an RV with some details on why and the City and State you’re in."

They then ask all RV owners to submit a form and volunteers will work to match people with their needs.

Stump said, "A lot of the RV for MD campers - they want you to post a picture so the person knows what they're getting, but we have to explain RVs, how they work, how long they are or how wide they are."

"I've seen people offering a driveable Diesel class A which probably costs 200-thousand dollars, and they're willing to donate it for free. That's the whole idea behind this. We're not charging rent. They're just donating it for free temporarily to house medical staff and first responders," he said.

"It's amazing," said Stump.

He said, "They're protecting your families. It could be your family it could be my family it could be somebody else's family. They're taking that risk for us. Anything we could do, we would."