QC gas prices fall below $2

Motorists in the Quad Cities are now seeing gas prices fall lower by the day as the average for regular unleaded in Iowa has dropped 10 cents in the past week.

Late Tuesday, a handful of gas stations in the Iowa QC were advertising as low as $1.99, and a Hy-Vee grocery store in Bettendorf was offering $1.97 Wednesday morning.

Davenport fueling spots such as Sam's Club on Elmore Avenue and Costco on 53rd Street were offering $1.99.

GasBuddy reports the drop is a side effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which has quarantined tens of millions of people in China and significantly driven down fuel demand by reducing highway and air travel.

“Nearly every village, town and city in every [U.S.] state will see gas prices dropping - the pace may vary, of course - but over the next week gas prices will move lower solidly, barring any dramatic improvement in the spread of the virus,” GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said Monday.

“Gas stations have plenty of room to drop prices, in some cases nearly 25-35 cent drops over the next few weeks will happen.”

GasBuddy reports the lowest regular unleaded price in Iowa as of Wednesday afternoon was $1.85 at a Kwik Star gas station in Waterloo.

The lowest price in Illinois is $2.07 at a Casey’s convenience store in Salem, according to GasBuddy.