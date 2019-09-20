QC man wins competition by ordering queso 235 times

Kyle Trotter of Davenport is a creature of habit.

The 26-year-old walks into the Pancheros Mexican Grill on Utica Ridge Road multiple times a week, every week, to place the same order.

“What I get there is high in protein and carbs, which is good for my exercising and generally active lifestyle,” Trotter told KWQC.

Trotter typically orders a burrito with rice, double steak, shredded cheese, corn, mild salsa, and, always, queso.

Pancheros recently began tracking how often customers at its more than 70 locations nationwide buy queso, and Trotter ended up at the top of the list.

Since last October, Trotter placed a total of 235 queso orders over the course of 155 lunch visits to the restaurant.

His nearest competitor, Braden M., placed 227 orders.

Trotter was awarded a queso cup and free queso for a year.

When asked how it feels to win, Trotter said, “filling.”