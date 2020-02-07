QC minority boy’s forum happening in Moline this Saturday

A Quad City military veteran is using his skills to help area youth -- especially minority boys--head down the right path.

Kermit Thomas loves to inspire people through his radio talk show he hosts over at St. Ambrose University. This Saturday, he’s holding a “QC Minority Boys Youth Forum for 12 to 18 years old.

“I once was a 12 to 18-year-boy. So some of the mistakes that I’ve made, I can kind of share my story with them and they won't make the same one,” he said.

The idea behind the event is to bring in mentors from different backgrounds.

“Some minority mentors to come help mentor these young men. Cause some of them may not have access to a male mentor in their life,” Thomas said.

“You put a young man in a position where they feel important. Oh, wow, I can do anything,” Isaiah Williams, said.

Isaiah Williams was one of the mentors last year. He’s an artist, poet, and businessman. His goal is to uphold the boys and remind them they matter.

“I wish we had that when I was younger. It was really inspirational and it even inspired me to do better,” Williams said.

Topics like military options, drugs, and career readiness, mental and physical health will be discussed.

“As you know, a lot of people that are addicted to drugs and alcohol really are battling with mental health issues. So we are really going to key in on that this year,” Thomas said.

An opportunity to put young men in a room full of successful people to empower them.

“It’s vital that we teach our young men what to do, what not to do. Kind of carter to the mistakes that we have made, some of the success we've had. We want to give them what we didn't get when we were younger,” Williams said.

This is the third year for the free event. It will start tomorrow at 10 a.m.at the Deere-Wiman house in Moline, Illinois.

