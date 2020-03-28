QC musicians sing, play guitar outside DeWitt nursing home

Two musicians from the QC surprised residents at a DeWitt nursing home with a concert on Wednesday.

Jef Spradley and Jordan Danielsen surprised residents at a DeWitt nursing home with a concert on Wednesday.

Jef Spradley and Jordan Danielsen stayed outside the WellSpire Westwing Place nursing home while playing music on their guitars and singing to the residents.

The residents enjoyed the music all while keeping their distance and staying inside.

Spradley and Danielsen also sang “Happy Birthday” to one of the residents outside her window.

Spradley told TV6 that he and Danielsen play music outside many assisted living homes.

“We are always looking to give back and do our part,” Spradley said.

WellSpire originally reached out to Spradley and Danielsen and asked them to play music outside. The musicians replied by saying, “Of course we’d love to!”

“We will definitely do it again and do as much as we can during this time,” Spradley said.