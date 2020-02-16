QC organization raises money to reunite military families

Getting Heroes Home held a fundraiser at Crawford Breworks on Sunday evening.

During the fundraiser, Quad Citians participated in “Name That Tune,” a silent auction and a raffle.

All of the proceeds went towards Getting Heroes Home, which books travel arrangements to get military servicemen and women home to their families when it matters most.

It's a new organization run by only two people.

“We started raising funds around June last year right around the time of the Quad City Airshow,” said Casey Maust, Getting Heroes Home Co-Director. “Initially we were going to try and get ten people home. As of today, the number is around 80 people.”

Maust hopes the fundraiser will help send up to ten more people who serve in the military home to their families.

He explained how servicemen and women can apply.

“Members apply through our organization online,” Maust said. “ Whatever we have in the bank -- we’ll take those funds, we’ll book the travel, accommodations, whatever is necessary for them to get home. We take it out of their hands and we do everything ourselves.”

Co-Directors Maust and Brandon Nichols hope the fundraiser will also help spread the word about their up-and-coming nonprofit.

While Getting Heroes Home helps heroes around the country, the organization started in the Quad Cities and gives priority to local heroes.