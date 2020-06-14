QC photographer captures photo series inspired by BLM Movement

A Quad Cities photographer and his aunt are creating a project inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and recent police brutality protests.

Wesley De La Rosa and his aunt Lynette Hernandez collaborated on the project using the art of photography to feature black men, women, and children with signs and quotes in hopes to send a message in a positive light. The series, #BLMProject, features Black residents of the Quad Cities and began as an idea from Hernandez.

“I previously had been doing another project and because of COVID and Black Lives Matter, I decided it wasn't appropriate, so she decided, my aunt Lynnette, decided to pitch the idea. Let's transfer that project to this and give voices to our community. Black men and women and hopefully we can expand it, so that their stories,” De La Rosa said.

As a mother of a Black and Mexican son, Hernandez said she started to become overwhelmed and exhausted from what she was seeing on social media.

“Just seeing all the negative images, over and over [of] black men or black sons, boys. It was just overwhelming. So I was thinking ‘how can I be part of the change?” Hernandez said.

Participants, Jeffrey Spencer and Murphy Carter said this conversation has been going on for generations.

“It's not just right now. This started way back with our grandparents, our parents, and now it's gonna revolve to our kids, so we just want to shed some light so in the next 20 to 30 years, we're not having the same discussion with a younger youth again,” Carter said.

“I feel that we need to get involved here in the Quad Cities a little bit more so that we can have a seat at the table,” Carter said, “we're shaped by our experiences that we do [in] our daily lives, through our jobs and so forth but in order to be unified, we have to understand one another.”

They’re hoping others will be inspired by the project.

“We want to keep this going and we hope that, beyond the Quad Cities, other areas [and] other communities will pick up something similar and let voices be heard,” De La Rosa said.

Photos from the project will be released this week and they will most likely expand the project to other communities and groups. You can find more from Wezz De La Rosa Photography here