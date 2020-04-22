QC schools discuss graduation and next steps

It's been several weeks since schools in Illinois and Iowa started online learning. Some are now finding ways to help families that are lacking access to the internet. All while planing graduation and discussing the next steps for fall.

(Source: MGN)

The days of seeing students back in school buildings have come to an end this year. Teachers like Cindy Arkebauer, are trading in pens and paper for online learning. Arkebauer, a third-grade teacher at Rock Island-Milan School District says e-learning has been a hard transition, but everyone is working together.

"I have been teaching for 28 years and this is the first time that anything like us has ever occurred and I certainly hope it is the last," she said.

Arkebauer says she knows these are unprecedented times, so she asks families to be patient and students try their best with their assignment.

Getting access to online learning also comes with a price. Districts in both states have provided students with devices and some even giving out hotspots but there still is a gap.

"You can make phone calls, you can use the internet, you can say go to our website, and you’ll still have some that will fall through the cracks," Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent said.

Another gap that schools are trying to address is students falling behind. Knowing that the virus makes learning a whole different playing field.

"So we will be assessing over the next 7 weeks where we land, where we believe we are, and what our options are to make sure we have our commitment to excellence commitment to learning when school starts in the fall," Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent said.

Graduation now on the minds of many. Bettendorf School District announced they will have a ceremony on August 1. August 2nd selected as a rain date. Rock Island-Milan and Pleasant Valley School District are looking at a virtual ceremony or evening moving the dates of their graduation. That is set for May 30 and 31st.

One thing that all schools are discussing is how next year will look. However, they all can agree, empty seats are not the sight they want.

"There’s nothing like doing what we are trained to do which is have children in our classrooms," Dr. Jim Spelhaug, Bettendorf School District Interim Superintendent.

Iowa and Illinois are waiting to hear from the state board of education and governors about the start of school next year.