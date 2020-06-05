QC store credits community support for success

A local gourmet popcorn and sweets store in Rock Island is steadily getting back into the swing of things after being one of the many businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Jody Britton and her husband have been running Sweet Tooth Snacks for almost two years. Their treats got picked up by stores like Marshalls, HomeGoods and TJ Maxx. When the pandemic closed stores across the nation down, it hit them hard.

“It was absolutely devastating. We had a truck on the way to pick up a 26 pallet order of popcorn. They called and canceled their pickup because every single distribution center store just literally halted on March 19,” Jody said.

For the past 10 weeks, they’ve been finding ways to keep the business alive and still cater to the community. For Easter, Jody’s husband dressed up as the Easter Bunny for social distanced visits and offered the option to hide eggs in the yard. For the class of 2020, they created gift baskets for graduating seniors. Each holiday or appreciation week that passed entailed a detailed basket dedicated to the cause.

As stores continue to reopen, things are looking up for Sweet Tooth Snacks. Friday, May 29 was the first time in months that the store received a bulk order for their treats from HomeGoods and Ross.

“We're really excited about the future of Sweet Tooth Snacks. Not only are the stores opening back up, reordering, people are out buying, but we have this wonderful, amazing new revenue source from the local community and because we do so much business with the large stores, we're able to give back and give at such great prices,” she said.

Jody said she’s thankful to the local community for their continuous support.

“Without the Quad City community, I don't know how we could have gotten through the last 10 weeks. It was very scary for us. With my husband and I, being here full time. We didn't have another income to fall back on,” she said “We're just absolutely blessed to be business owners in the Quad Cities and we've met so many amazing people”

Jody also asks for people to continue to support local businesses.

“Buy local, you know, literally when they say, ‘when you buy local somebody jumps up and down and you pay for their kids to dance lessons’, that really is true. So I really encourage everybody to buy local when you can, because, at the end of the day, teamwork makes the dream work,” she said.

You can order and pre-order items on Sweet Tooth Snack’s Facebook page or stop by their store Monday-Friday 9 AM to 4 PM at 500 46th St in Rock Island.