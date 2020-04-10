QC tax expert explains who will receive stimulus payments first

Some stimulus payments will start going out as early as next week, the Internal Revenue Service announced on Friday.

However, a tax expert in the Quad Cities explained that not everyone will get their stimulus payments right away.

Douglas Reiling, the Manager at Oelerich, Reiling and Miller Public Accounting, said there is an order to who will receive the payments first.

Some people will receive it as early as next week and others might not receive it until September.

“They are going to distribute to people who have direct deposits on file first,” Reiling said. “If you have a direct deposit set up for your tax refund recently you’re in really good shape. You’re in the first group.”

“After that, they’ll start distributing and depositing checks to people who did not file tax returns but do have social security or railroad retirement benefits.”

“After that, they’ll start sending out paper checks to those who do not have any direct deposit information on file anywhere --- starting with the lowest income to the highest income.”

Those who are unemployed at the moment might be eager to know how soon they will receive the stimulus payment. They may also wonder if there’s anything they can do to receive the payment faster.

“The IRS is trying very hard to get a portal set up where people can put in direct deposit information and speed up those refunds but that doesn’t exist yet,” Reiling said. “This is a big job. It’s going to be very difficult to get that up and running for it to matter to people.”

Another question many wonder about is if the stimulus payments will help the economy. Reiling said it’s less about that and more about people just getting by.

“The average American doesn’t have an extra $400 in the bank to fund an emergency to take care of a bill,” Reiling said. “If that family can get $2,900, $3,4000 or even just $1,200 in their account, maybe that is their rent or their groceries. To me this bill feels a lot less like an economic stimulus and a lot more like an emergency relief package. It’s less like ‘Let’s get the economy rolling’ and more like ‘people got to eat.’”

If you haven’t filed your 2019 taxes already, that could be another way to help your financial situation. While taxes aren’t due until July or even necessary for the stimulus check, many people who file taxes receive refunds.