QC voters react to Joe Biden’s stop in Davenport

Presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport on Wednesday.

Biden mostly talked about foreign policy at the event.

“I believe we can and must be the nation that the world looks to,” said Biden.

A veteran attending the event said he felt comforted by Biden’s speech because he said he already has relations with foreign leaders.

“I feel comfortable,” said Robert McFadden. “I don’t think he is going to send men off to war to die for no reason at all.

Another local said he is still undecided and wants to listen to what other candidates have to say.

“I’m kind of open depending on who is going to do a better job,” said Brandon Staker.

A mom said she brought her son who will be voting for the first time.

“This is going to be his first major election,” said Amy Hillyer. “He’s been following everything for the past few years. It’s really important to him and myself that he could be educated and get to see this firsthand.”

TV6 asked Hillyer and other voters at the event what they think about there being a large democratic candidate presence.

“A lot of people want to fix this country,” said Hillyer. “There are a lot of people who have great ideas but unfortunately we can only have one.”

There are 12 Democratic candidates running for election.

Biden isn’t the only candidate making stops to the Quad Cities this week.

California Senator Kamala Harris is making a stop at St. Ambrose University at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Julian Castro will make a stop at the university as well at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.