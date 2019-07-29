Conditions good in QC tonight to see two meteor showers

Stargazers in the Quad Cities Area are expected to have a good view of two separate meteor showers Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) says the Alpha Capricornids and Delta Aquariid meteor showers are both reaching their peaks, and skywatchers could see up to 25 meteors an hour.

The AMS says no special equipment is needed to watch, but showers are best viewed away from city lights.

AccuWeather on Monday published a map of the U.S. indicating the Quad Cities Area should have “good” viewing conditions, and KWQC TV6 Meteorologist Erik Maitland says skies Monday night should be clear.

AccuWeather says while meteors could be visible any time after dark, the best viewing will probably be after midnight.