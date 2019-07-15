QC will soon feel 150+ degrees warmer than -50 on Jan. 31

Less than six months ago, the Quad Cities Area was suffering through a record-setting deep freeze.

On January 31, the wind chill made it feel as frigid as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit – so cold hypothermia can develop in only five minutes.

Later this week, a heat wave will send the QCA heat index, a measure of how hot it feels to humans, as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit, a difference of 160 degrees from the last day of January.

“This is a great example of just how the QCA can experience a wide range of weather extremes during a year,” KWQC Meteorologist Cedric Haynes said.

“This winter brought us some of the coldest temperatures we have experienced in decades, and now, in the coming days, we are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures in years.”

