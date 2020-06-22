QCA Family reunited with officer that helped deliver baby

Ember Knight is almost two weeks old. As she slept peacefully Sunday afternoon cradled in comforting arms, the way she made her grand entrance into the world was anything but calm.

"Called my OB, they told me to come in and after that phone call was done, like labor..actual labor started taking place,” said Ciera Carr, Ember's mother.

Carr and Michael Knight, Ember's father, were on their way to the hospital on an early Tuesday morning. Knight was on call for work and realized his phone and computer were still home. The couple went back for what they thought would be a quick detour, but Ember had bigger plans.

“I was like okay we should be able to make it to the hospital and we made it a couple of miles. That's when she said she wasn't gonna make it and we called 911,” Knight said.

Maquoketa first responders met them in the parking lot of Obies Bar & Restaurant.

“Between the car and the ambulance, her head was out and they got me in the ambulance and I said, ‘She's coming. I need help’ and then they closed the doors and she was out before we started moving,” Carr said. “Before we even left the parking lot,” Knight said.

“They took off out of the parking lot. First officer on scene is actually the one who ended up delivering the baby,” he said.

"The EMT that was in the ambulance when I said I need help, he told the officer to grab her head and pulled her sideways, and then she was out," Carr said.

The family hadn't reunited with the officer who brought their little girl into the world, but that changed Sunday afternoon.

“All the first responders in Maquoketa, everybody was there, I mean within 30 seconds both cops and the ambulance was there. Extreme quick response...actually..,” Knight said. He paused as a car pulled into their driveway.

"Is that Meinecke right there,” Knight asked. “That's Maquoketa Police Department right there," Carr said with a smile.

Sergeant Keenan Meinecke hopped out the car garnished with a gift and smile. It was the first time they'd seen each other since Ember’s birth. Of the many calls he has taken since joining the police force a decade ago, this was the first time he delivered a baby on the job.

“It's incredible. It's like I didn't expect to ever be in that situation in this career. You hear stories that yes, it happens but you just never think that. It's not gonna happen you know,” Meinecke said. “I guess that's one thing in our line of work. You never know what you're going to run into and what you're going to end up being helpful with and hopefully, we can lend our hand whenever we can,” he said.

"You do a great job at what you do. We appreciate it very very much,” Knight said.

This is the first of hopefully many reunions for this now-bonded family brought together by an experience they'll never forget.

"I was just happy that everybody was healthy. That was our big, you know, concern that's obviously what we fear is, is that situation so I know everybody's good. That's great. So, congratulations,” Meinecke said.

Carr and Ember are doing exceptionally well and two-year-old Sophia is happy to be a big sister. Sgt. Meineke said it was a team effort and the family plans to stay in touch.

They said they’re grateful for the fast response from all of the first responders that helped.

