QCA Muslim community says love will triumph

Lisa Killinger, the president of the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, says the entire Muslim community is grieving after Friday’s shooting in New Zealand, and they’re praying for the victims and their families. She says now isn't a time to get angry, but instead be patient with one another and use love to get through this tragedy.

“Any loss of life is terrible, but you just feel particularly sad when there's children, and elderly, and very, very helpless individuals involved,” said Killinger.

She says Friday's shooting is extremely personal for all Muslims.

“To have that interrupted by gunfire, I think everybody was jarred by that,” she said. “Because when we're in our prayer we're extraordinarily focused and there is a vulnerable feeling.”

But, the support pouring in from all religious communities in the QCA has been huge.

“I didn't have much time to be lost in my thoughts because within an hour I started having emails and texts from every faith leader around the Quad Cities,” she added. “Our community stepped up and offered condolences so broadly.”

In a time of such heartbreak and anger, she says communication and relationships are more important than ever.

“People that haven't met Muslims and haven't interacted with Muslims are more likely to be hateful about them, they have a lot of misconceptions,” she said. “I encourage members of Muslim communities everywhere to engage in the communities, engage in volunteerism, and do the things that our faith teaches.”

She said that everyone needs to remember that kindness and love always triumph over hatred.

“Darkness is not the thing that can push darkness out of this world, only light can do that and hate cannot erase hate in our communities, only love can do that,” she added. “This is a time for people of all faiths or people of no faith to remember to be loving to one another.”