QCA bride speaks out after wedding crasher leaves in handcuffs

The movie "Wedding Crashers" plot came to life for a QCA bride and her new husband.

"We never would've expected this" said the bride, Sadie Sottos-Dajka.

The couple's big day took an unexpected turn during their first dance when a random man showed up to their wedding.

"I looked at my husband and said, 'is that your friend?' and he goes, 'I thought it was your friend' and at that point we knew it was a wedding crasher and just started cracking up." explained Sottos-Dajka.

Sadie and Adam had their wedding on May 20 in Florida, inviting just over 80 people. That's when one man slipped under their radar and showed up at their reception.

"I thought, 'what the heck is this guy doing?'" explained Andy Sottos, Father of the bride. That's when he heard his youngest daughter Sydney say, "hey you're not supposed to be there, get out of here."

The man ended up crashing two weddings that night, and eventually got arrested for a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, but this family didn't call the police on the man.

"We didn't want to mess his reputation up, it was just somebody on the beach having fun for a day, so no ill will at all." said Sandy Sottos. Mother of the bride.

Although it was a surprise, the bride and groom have no hard feelings

"Honestly it made the night unforgettable, it didn't ruin the night in any way and for the time he was there I hope he enjoyed himself!" shared Sottos-Dajka.

The family joked that they'd love to have Owen Wilson or Vince Vaughn crash their wedding reception in Illinois this august, and they wouldn't have them escorted out

