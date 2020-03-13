QCA businesses take local and state officials advice and postpone or cancel events

Many events in Iowa and Illinois are either cancelling or postponing. Governor J.B. Pritzker placed a ban on "large gatherings" of 1,000 people or more. He’s also asking that any events with over 250 people be cancelled as a precaution.

[COVID-19]." (MGN Image)

As of Friday morning, the Taxslayer Center in Moline postponed all events for the next 30 days, the events will be rescheduled. The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds has also cancelled the St. Patrick’s Day Bash.

Organizers with Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds say after discussion with state and local officials, they had to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day bash. Tim Kavanaugh, owner of Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill in Rock Island is also cancelling their big party.

They say in the past they typically see anywhere from 5,000 to 6, 000 people attending the event. Kavanaugh says the cancellation is in compliance with the governor of Illinois’s ban and recommendation. They will continue smaller St. Patrick’s Day bar activities over the weekend.

Their corned beef and cabbage will go as usual with entertainment from musicians. All people with VIP passes will be allowed and then they will start keeping track of the number of attendees. The owner says he wanted to give people the option if they want to come and listen to music and celebrate St. Patty’s day.

“We will be well under his number of a thousand people on site. We are going to do everything we can to keep people spread out and not shoulder to shoulder and make sure they all have a good time and keep safe,” he said.

Friday morning, a new coalition in the Quad Cities held a news conference.

The main takeaways from this were they want to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and avoid overwhelming our medical health care resources. They say if anyone believes they have symptoms of the virus. You should call ahead to your medical provider or a local clinic. Do not show up to an emergency room or hospital without calling ahead. Stay home if you are sick and most importantly if possible avoid social gatherings and community events.

“COVID will cause business interruptions, as well as adjusting our resident’s lives. I ask all of our region's businesses to follow the recommendations and guidance from the local officials you've heard from Today as well as our state and federal officials and determine the best course of action for your business. This recommendation might hit some of your retail and restaurant and service businesses more greatly. So we want to make sure that residents understand that they can still frequent those establishments. Some might have curbside services for example or delivery to make sure you can still maintain that personal space to keep you safe,” said Paul Rumler, President & CEO, Quad Cities Chamber.

The coalition says they will plan to do regular briefings so the public can stay informed and can take the right precautions to protect themselves and everyone else around them.

