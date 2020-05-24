QCA college sweethearts wed at alma mater Augustana College

Two college sweethearts in the QCA tied the knot on Sunday at their alma mater, Augustana College. While it looked different than what they had originally planned, they pulled it off with social distancing.

Kirby and Chris Wilson have been together for almost 6 years. The newlyweds had a bigger traditional wedding planned for Sunday but with many attendees having to travel for the celebration, they realized they would need to change plans.

“I don't think anybody ever anticipated it or planned for it but you do what you can,” Kirby said.

The alternative ceremony took place a few steps from where their love story began.

“So we met inside that door. Just inside the door,” Kirby said pointing to Seminary Hall. “We kinda picked as close as we could”.

“This is such a beautiful part of campus as well. We met in Seminary right there. We worked in the admissions office which is right behind us,” Chris said.

The couple was surrounded by their loved ones in person, in their cars in the nearby parking lot, and some over video chat.

“We had really no expectations about how this was gonna go. It was pretty overwhelming being up there. Being able to see our friends and family, both in their cars and on Zoom. So special. Very special,” Chris said.

Chris's family, who lives in England, attended the ceremony through Zoom.

“My family understands it's obviously not the most ideal circumstance, but I think, I hope, that they were able to see everything that we wanted them to see and they wanted to see and it’ll give us more reason for my family to celebrate welcoming Kirby in 2021 as well,” Chris said.

They're still planning to have the traditional ceremony in May of 2021 so everyone can celebrate together.

The couple said they look forward to the next time they’ll be able to see all of their family.

“We just look forward to the next time it's safe to see you and hug you and we hope everyone is staying safe and healthy and happy,” Kirby said.

Kirby credits Augustana College for introducing them and said the school means so much to them.