QCA communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of snow

Several communities in the QCA are issuing snow emergencies ahead of this week's winter weather.

ILLINOIS:

Morrison:

The City of Morrison has declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. on Monday.

During the snow emergency, there is no parking on snow routes and no overnight parking in the Central Business District. Streets designed as snow routes have blue and white square signs.

Officials say they have also implemented calendar parking. On even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even number side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is only allowed on the odd numbered side of the street. This starts at 8 a.m. each day.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until Wednesday at 8 a.m. or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.

Violations of a snow emergency carry a fine of $25 to $75 and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency may be towed.

Village of Andalusia:

The Village of Andalusia is declaring a snow emergency beginning Monday through Wednesday at noon. Officials are asking residents to keep the cars off the roads in the snow routes.

Rock Falls:

The City of Rock Falls has declared a snow emergency which will go into effect at noon on Tuesday and remain in effect through 9 a.m. Friday.

Parking is not permitted on posted snow routes and the odd/even parking restrictions will be in place during this time.

If the amount of snow is enough that the downtown area requires extra clearing, that work

IOWA:

Blue Grass:

The mayor of Blue Grass has declared a "winter weather emergency" starting at 6 p.m. Monday and ending at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

During this time, the city is asking you not to park on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access.