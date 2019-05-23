QCA communities taking precautions against rising river levels

Due to the wet forecast, local communities are taking precautions against rising river levels.

The City of Davenport is putting the hesco barriers back up on River Drive. Crews were out working on the barriers Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River could rise up to anywhere from 18 to 21 feet in the Quad Cities by this time next week.

The City of Clinton says it will close the 25th Ave. North boat ramp flood glates Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Also, the Army Corps of Engineers says the recreational lock at Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley will not be open Memorial Day weekend. However, they say boaters can use the commercial lock.

