QCA couple surprised on wedding day

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many couples have been able to say 'I do.' A Clinton couple held a much smaller ceremony than originally planned. However, the newlyweds were surprised by a much bigger social distancing celebration after the ceremony.

Donivan and McKenzley Sirna tied the knot Sunday afternoon. When they walked out of the church, honks and cheers erupted from the parking lot. After downsizing their wedding attendance, McKenzley’s grandmother wanted to make sure their day was special. She arranged a way where everyone who would have attended the initial ceremony could participate. The high school sweethearts were thrown a social distancing parade.

“We met freshman year in high school. Her and I were very good friends for a few years and then about our junior year...end of sophomore year, we started to like each other. We went to homecoming together and just started dating and we've been together since,” Donivan said.

The cars were dressed in decorations with a special ride awaiting the newlyweds. Before taking off, the groom took his bride’s hand for their first dance, with family and loved ones watching from afar.

“It was really surprising. I kind of expected that there might be people outside but I wasn't expecting the ride and being able to drive around town, that was really awesome,” McKenzley said.

The celebratory parade rolled through the town and made stops to see loved ones who couldn’t come. Their last stop, in particular, held special meaning for the couple. It's the spot where McKenzley said yes to marrying Donivan back in August 2018.

“We just went for one of our normal walks we were on and then we just stopped at the bench and we were talking for a bit and I just asked,” Donivan said. “I was surprised,” McKenzley chimed in.

They also talked about their favorite things about each other.

"He gets along with everyone. He’s just that person that you wanna have around when you’re with your family," McKenzley said. "He makes things fun."

"She’s really easy-going. She doesn’t get too worked up about a lot. Even with all this going on, she was pretty calm about it and wasn’t upset," Donivan said.

For the Sirna's, their wedding day was pure bliss.

“...Even having to postpone the reception and stuff, I think it was even better than what we could've planned originally. I think it's perfect,” McKenzley said.

The couple says they're looking forward to settling into their new home and eventually starting a family.

Under Governor Kim Reynolds' continuance of the state public health emergency declaration, spiritual and religious gatherings for Iowans may once again be held for spiritual or religious purposes.

For the Sirna's, this meant they could hold their ceremony in a church, as long as social distancing guidelines were adhered by, and no ceremony reception was to be held after.

SECTION SIX of Reynolds' new proclamation addresses the following: