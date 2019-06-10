QCA has great conditions to see Jupiter tonight

The Quad Cities Area will have clear skies Monday night, providing great conditions to see the planet Jupiter as it appears bigger and brighter than any other time of year.

What astronomers call an opposition of Jupiter occurs on June 10, meaning Earth on that day flies between Jupiter and the sun.

For Quad City Area stargazers, conditions will be good for viewing.

“The clear skies for Monday make it the best night for viewing, although Thursday night and possibly Friday night will be okay, too,” said KWQC Meteorologist Cedric Haynes.

“The best time for viewing will be just after sunset, looking towards the southern sky.”

NASA reports Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye, although it will look “fantastic through binoculars or a small telescope, which will allow you to spot the four largest moons, and maybe even glimpse a hint of the banded clouds that encircle the planet.”