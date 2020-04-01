QCA health officials: Continue practicing social distancing as weather warms up

Local health officials urge the community to continue to practice social distancing, even as the weather warms up.

“After what felt like a long winter, warmer weather is finally here, and as the stress of COVID-19 has us looking for outlets to manage our stress, physical activity and time outside is a good option,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said during a briefing by the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition.

“But, as difficult as it is to hear, even outside we still cannot loosen up our physical distancing.”

Health officials say people should still stay six feet apart from one another when spending time outside and should not play on area playgrounds.

“Do not gather in picnic and shelter areas, do not gather for pickup games of basketball, baseball, or other sports that involve contact with groups of people, but do find ways to be outside that allow you to stay apart from one another, still enjoying the benefits of the outdoors,” Rivers said.

He continued, “We know these aren't easy asks, and we know it probably feels like we're taking away so many of the things that define spring in our community. But these steps that we take will mean the difference between life and death for some in our community. So please help us relay these messages to our community.”

Lauran Haldeman, public information officer for the city of Bettendorf, said Wednesday that the city has closed Crow Creek dog park, Crow Creek skate park, and the tennis and pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park and the middle school.

City parks, recreational trails, and the golf course are still open at this time, she said.

Sarah Ott, assistant to Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel, said the city earlier this week closed park structures, which includes playground shelters and basketball courts, within the parks. The city also closed the skate park, she said.

Haldeman said the number of reservations at the golf course has been reduced by about 25 percent to control the number of players on the course. The golf course has gone to single cart rentals and carts are disinfected, she added.

Ott said Davenport is taking similar measures.

Neither city is disinfecting park structures at this time.