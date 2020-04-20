QCA high school seniors feel extra support through "Adopt a Senior" pages

High school seniors all over the country and the Quad Cities are getting extra support because of a new trend called "Adopting A Senior." Because of COVID-19, students in Illinois and Iowa will not be returning to school for the rest of the year.

There is one page for all Quad City high school seniors called "QC Adopt a Senior 2020" with nearly 2,000 members and about 50 posts each day. United Township and Rock Island High School both started their "Adopt a Senior" pages this past weekend. A family member or friend posts a picture of their High School Senior with a description of what they did in high school, what their interests are, and what their next steps are. Then a community member can "adopt" that student and send them positive notes and encouragement.

Jessica Lange created United Township's "Adopt A Senior" Facebook page and says there are about 400 members within 24 hours of creating the page. Lange says while she doesn't have a high school senior right now, she knows they're missing a lot and wants to make sure they stay connected to others.

Rock Island High School's "Adopt a 2020 Rock" Facebook Page creator Kayci Straw says the page has helped students and parents deal with COVID-19 and losing their school year. "Being able to see their kids' photos and stories online has helped them cope with what’s going on and recognition. It shifted from some of that somber feeling to having happiness and give back to another Rocky student."

There have been dozens of United Township seniors adopted through the Facebook page, including Mackenzie Jones. She says not returning to school at the end of her senior year has been difficult, "it’s really sad. I’ll be honest, I cry a lot because I don't know how else to deal with it all. Just not being able to say goodbye and make the connections is what hits me the most."

Jones isn't able to finish her senior year how she wanted, neither do Bennet or Abram Downey, also from United Township. "It was heartbreaking because when we found out, it was after spring break. We had left school not knowing it was for the last time. We didn't get to say goodbye to our school friends that once we go to college, we probably won't ever see again. It’s a weird goodbye," said Bennet. Abram added, "It’s just unexpected. It just feels like we missed out on a lot of stuff that we looked forward to."

They're all Spring athletes who may have experienced their last season without knowing it. The Downey brothers both play soccer and feel relief they at least got to play one sport their senior year. Abram though feels especially bad for his other teammates "that never got their sport their senior year and never got any reward of it. It’s tough to see that and understand they just have to cope with it and they may never get it back."

Which is why parents created the "Adopt a Senior" pages, hoping to help ease the pain. Mackenzie Jone's mother Kate says, "it warms my heart that people who don't have seniors are hurting with us. Hurting with the kids and knowing this is a big thing for them. We all got to have our graduation and our senior prom. It’s so up in the air for them and it hurts my heart."

Mackenzie says she thinks the page helps make sure every student feels recognition, not just the kids who are athletic and extroverted. "It gives a chance to every student to let their light shine and have someone appreciate what they've done through their senior career and recognize them," she explained.

The community coming together and helping seniors is what it's all about, explains Jones.

There are new posts going up in the groups every few minutes. Organizers encourage other schools to start something similar.