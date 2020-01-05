QCA joins in on nationwide anti-war demonstrations

Around 25 people gathered outside of Congresswoman Cheri Busto's office in Rock Island Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide anti-war demonstration.

Different people with different groups came together to rally against the Trump administration sending U.S. troops to the Middle East in response to the massive protests in Iran. They held signs calling for an end to war, no sanctions, and to pull troops out of the Middle East.

“I’m not supporting another war in Iran. We have already lost too many lives in the Middle East,” said Wes Frenell, a protester. “Invested trillions of dollars that can be used domestically to improve the lives of people here. We don't need to buy bombs to kill people,” he said.

The group stood out there from noon to 2:00 p.m. More than 70 demonstrations were held across the United States Saturday.

President Donald Trump has said the killing of the Iranian general was "not" designed to start a war with Iran, but was done to "stop a war."