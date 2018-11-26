QCA kids enjoy the recent snow

Most kids dream about catching a snow day, but a snow day after a 5-day holiday weekend is as good as it gets.

It may not have been the best driving conditions, but the sledding couldn't be better. "Pretty cool. I wasn't looking forward to going back to school after the thanksgiving break," said snow enthusiast Patrick Hurd. "So this is pretty nice to have the day off."

The 14 inches of snow that we picked up overnight was an inconvenience to most, but some kids spent the day making the most of it.

"Probably 30 minutes to an hour, I don't know, you kind of loose track of time," said Hurd. "At least when you're having fun. Even kids who aren't in school yet are excited about this snow."

And the day off from school was not the only thing exciting the kids.

"I got to sleep an extra hour or two so that was pretty nice," said Hurd.