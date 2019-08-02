QCA man killed in Savanna crash

A Carroll County, Illinois man was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash with a semi truck.

Jaime L. Boling, 36, of Savanna, was declared dead at the scene on Viaduct Road near the Plum River Bridge after his Toyota Yaris collided head-on with a Freightliner semi, according to a Savanna Police Department media release.

Police say at around 8:11 a.m. Boling’s Yaris drifted across the center line and caused the crash.

The driver of the truck was treated and released at the scene.