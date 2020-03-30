QCA nonprofits granted $350k for COVID-19 response

The Quad Cities Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad Cities, and the Regional Development Authority have teamed up to help support nonprofits in response to COVID-19.

The first round of grants, totaling $350,000 went to QCA non-profits that are providing critical support to those most vulnerable and affected by the pandemic.

Anne Calder, the VP of Development for the Quad Cities Community Foundation said this is another opportunity to help the QC.

“This is part of our role as a community foundation. We’re just really honored to serve and do everything we can to make our community healthy and strong,” Calder said.

Created in 2016, the fund is used to support nonprofit, 501(c)3 public charities, or eligible schools and government entities in Rock Island County, Illinois, and Scott County, Iowa.

The funding will help organizations like the River Bend Food Bank.

Mike Miller, President, and CEO of River Bend Food Bank said that their need has increased.

“You’ve got kids who used to eat at school with the free or reduced lunch program who are at home. You’ve got people who are out of work without income who are in need of food,” Miller said.

Costs are also rising because of the decline in traditional donation sources. The food bank is now having to purchase food and do more deliveries. This grant helps alleviate those costs for them.

“That’s why we’re thankful for the funding to help us to continue to meet that need,” Miller said.

In the healthcare field, the grant money will help continue curbside care operations conducted by Community Health Care, Inc.

“We knew that we needed to have an alternative option for our patients and for our staff quite honestly to reduce exposure to anybody that might have a respiratory illness,” said Tom Bowman, the CEO.

Their goal is to screen patients with mild symptoms for illnesses, making sure patients who really need emergency care have a minimum wait time.

“Right from the start, one of our main goals was to keep patients from inundating the hospitals who are going to need as many resources as possible,” Bowman said. “Their grant really will help us continue those operations because as this pandemic continues to expand and we see more cases here, it’s even more important that we get patients away from face to face enclosed spaces with our staff to protect their safety”.

The Quad Cities Open Network (QCON), is a network of more than sixty human services agencies working to support the greater Quad Cities area. Agencies like Alternatives for the Older Adult will be able to address the immediate needs of individuals.

CEO of Alternative, Kathy Weiman said the funding is for direct assistance and support for those in crisis.

“These dollars will be used to address immediate needs of getting food, medical supplies, care, housing, etc. that have become compromised or at risk due to the pandemic,” Weiman said.

Grant requests totaling $2.5 million dollars are still in the inbox of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. They’re trying to raise more money for the second round of grants.

You can donate to the fund at https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/

