QCA organizations respond to Trump administration travel ban

A group in Macomb is holding a rally to call a stop to the travel ban announced by the Trump administration.

The ban that goes into effect February 21st would restrict immigration visas to six countries in Africa. The countries included are Nigeria, Burma or also known as Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea, and Kyrgyzstan.

Laura Fontaine, a Director of World Relief in Moline has helped resettle refugees in the Quad Cities. She says the government so far has released limited information on the rules of the travel ban. From what she knows so far, families from the six countries who are living in the QCA say they’re worried they won’t be able to bring their loved ones here to join them.

“Having family separated and not coming over intact is going to harm the family unit,” she said.

The travel ban is an expansion of the 2017 restrictions the administration enforced. The Department of Homeland Security says the bans are for security reasons to make sure people are properly screened and vetted. Fontaine says World Relief does not support the ban. Of the six countries listed, Myanmar and the Dominican Republic of the Congo are the two largest refugee groups that resettle in the QCA.

“As far as our refugees are concerned, it’s not supposed to affect the refugee resettlement program. However, for family reunification that might affect them,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security states certain categories of immigrant visas will be restricted but says family members can still visit their loved ones in the U.S. Whether students that are on current visas will be impacted is still unknown.

A group in Macomb is holding a rally in protest of the bans. Wednesday Afternoon at 6:00 p.m., Indivisible of West Central Illinois held a “Rally to End the Muslim Ban (& Protest Trump's Acquittal). Event organizers say they want to show the university staff and students from the affected countries they matter.

“I just think it's the right thing to do but not only that. we have a lot of students that are directly impacted by the new expansion of the travel ban. Specifically, we have a lot of students from Nigeria,” said Merrill Cole.

