QCA police: No reports of confirmed rioting Sunday

Multiple viewers have reached out to TV6 about rumors regarding possible rioting planned at several area businesses Sunday.

We reached out to the Davenport Police Department, who said they are aware of rumors circulating on social media but were not aware of any instance of rioting that has been confirmed as of Sunday night.

An officer with the police department confirmed that several businesses, including NorthPark Mall, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Sam’s Club, closed as a precaution.

TV6 crews went to multiple businesses but did not observe any signs of a disturbance. A reporter who went to Walmarts on Elmore Avenue and Kimberly Road observed wooden pallets stacked outside the glass doors.

Charles Crowson, senior manager of corporate communications for Walmart, told TV6 “as we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers.”

“We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community,” he said.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the sheriff’s office has not had any confirmed reports yet of looting or rioting.

He said the sheriff’s office has extra people working and the Iowa State Patrol is in the area to assist if needed.

“It is unknown at this time how credible the social media posts are, however, we have been monitoring them all day,” Lane said.