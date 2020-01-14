QCA radio station keeps business alive despite national layoffs

A radio station in the Quad Cities spoke about how it keeps its business alive despite national layoffs.

Vintage Radio, also known as 107.7 FM, explained how it's trying to keep its business alive despite national layoffs like with iHeartMedia. (KWQC)

Aaron Dail works as the morning show host and general manager at Vintage Radio, also known as WQUD and 107.7 FM.

“I feel luckier than anyone in the world. I have a job I actually like to do.”

However, times are changing. Music streaming and podcasts are taking over speakers.

Radio show hosts like ones at iHeartMedia are getting laid off by the dozens.

“I’m not hugely surprised,” Dail said. “Automations have been taking a toll on radio for a long time.”

Dail has no fear about his business despite the challenge.

“I had no worries about getting into this business.,” he said. “This was my dream as a kid. It’s what I wanted to do when I grew up.”

He tries to keep his radio station alive by staying live and local.

‘We have live DJ’s in here from at least 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every weekday. We wanted to take it back to the way it used to be -- old fashioned, fun and local.”

However, Dail said his Vintage radio is not turning a blind eye to what is happening in the industry.

“We are taking steps to make sure we are going along for the ride and not left behind.”

Dail said radio stations are having to make a lot of changes. Many stations are looking into joining the music streaming and podcasting side of the industry if they haven’t already.

