QCA residents reflect on 2019, look ahead to 2020

With the new year here, it’s often a time to reflect on the past, while also looking ahead.

Some people we spoke to said they are excited for 2020 and hope it’s even better than 2019.

“I would just say good things coming. Can't really predict about what's going to happen, but good things will come,” Lora Peterson said.

Others, including Caitlin Merritt, are excited for the new experiences 2020 will bring.

“We are being parents for the first time here in 2020,” she said.

Peterson is excited to graduate high school and both she and her friend Daja Curtis, are excited for new accomplishments this upcoming year.

“Get my first apartment. I just bought my first car. I'm excited about all the new firsts,” Curtis said.

One mother is thinking about her family.

“I have two kids. I just want them to grow up happy and healthy. That will be my biggest thing for 2020,” Chen Yu Kuo said.

Now that 2019 is in the past, reflecting on the year proves how much can happen in 12 months.

“I finished my master’s degree. We had our first child, and family and friends are all expecting new babies. So we feel like 2019 was a really productive year. Everyone we know had really cool accomplishments too. So 2019 was good,” Merritt said.

With a new decade upon us, Nancy Glawe is excited to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoy each and every day.

“Every day is a gift. And I just wake up and enjoy every day. And just look forward to what that day will bring,” she said.