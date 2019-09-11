QCA schools and parents share concerns about students vaping

Schools and parents across the Quad City area say they are concerned about students vaping.

Rockridge High School plans to put signs up in its bathroom stalls to teach students about the dangers of vaping. (KWQC)

They said they are even more concerned after President Donald Trump proposed the federal government to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes on Wednesday.

Rockridge High School Principal Katy Hasson said they've already caught students vaping this year.

"All the stuff that's in the news is actually confirming what we've always been afraid of, which is that it is harmful to teen's health,” said Hasson.

"It's much like previous conversations about cigarette smoke,” said Hasson. “We're having those same concerns with the vaping."

Rockridge High School plans to post signs in the school’s bathroom stalls where Hasson said is where students hide to vape.

Hasson said she hopes the signs will catch student’s attention and convince them not to smoke.

However, she said she recognizes vaping has become a much larger problem that signs in a bathroom won't solve.

"It's sad to see all the health consequences that are starting to arise,” hasson said. “Kids are dying from this. It's sad that it's marketed initially as a safe alternative to cigarette smoke. I think that is what has pulled kids in."

Parents of a Fulton High School student said it’s important for parents to keep track of their kids.

"We've talked to our daughter about it,” said Jim Collachia. "And we know for a fact that some of her friends do vape. And so we try to keep her from doing it.

Collachia said he thinks Trump's proposed plan on flavored vape products might help.

“I think it was to get away from the original smoke smell originally,” he said. “But then I think they've developed more and more flavors like SweeTarts and Tootsie Rolls and done things more geared towards children. Maybe those should be the ones taken away."

Hasson said she supports Trump's proposed plan as well, but she isn’t so sure it will stop teenagers from vaping.

"If they want to get them they're going to be able to get them,” Hasson said. “There is older students out there. There are other people out of school of age that can buy it for them. It's much like alcohol. It's out there and if somebody wants to get it they're going to be able to get it."

Hasson said the high school’s teachers are talking to students about the dangers of vaping in its health classes and even having speakers come in and teach about it.