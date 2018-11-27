QCA shelters see more homelessness, they can't house everyone

Phones at quad city shelters are ringing off the hook. Homeless callers desperately seek shelter.

"The need is great,” says Kelle Larned, Program and Operations Director for the Salvation Army’s Quad Cities Family Services. “There's a lot more phone calls than there's ever been and I've been at the Salvation Army going for 8 years.”

The need in our area is currently too significant to keep up with. "I do know that every shelter that is housing people are full,” says Larned.

This makes it increasingly difficult for those facing homelessness to find a safe place off the streets.

"A lot of people think that you know it’s the person on the side of the road asking for money, or drunks or addicts. But these are families. A lot of these families have never faced homelessness before."

Such was the case with Lisa, who wanted to remain anonymous for this story.

"I had nowhere to go. I was on the street. I had nowhere to stay."

Lisa moved to the Quad Cities from Chicago this year. Once here, she became a victim of domestic violence, and she was forced to leave the living situation she previously had. She is part of the growing community of people unexpectedly finding themselves in situations of homelessness.

In regards to her experience seeking shelter, she says it she saw the shortage of available space first hand. She was denied from ten shelters because they were at capacity before one had a room available to her.

"You know where you have nowhere to turn to... And you’re calling place after place and the answer is no... Oh my god, I was just ready to give up."

Angie Bloomfield, executive director at St. Joseph Worker House, says the problem will only get worse before it gets better.

"The amount of people seeking shelter is going to rise,” says Bloomfield, who gets around 30-40 phone calls a day from single women and women with children seeking shelter. “And the amount of shelter is going to stay the same."

Because St. Joseph Worker House is also at capacity, she has no option but to place callers on an extensive waitlist. She wants to see more funding for shelters in the Quad Cities, saying that is the only way they’ll be able to take in more people.

“We are limited in our capacity… you want to put cots up against the walls to take in more people, but you can’t do that.”

There is one effort in the works to tackle homeless in the quad cities. The Salvation Army spearheads it, and it has nothing to do with additional funding.

"To keep these people off the streets our out of their car or not in a safe situation we need to be able to work the best we can with the agencies to figure out a solution for this,” says Larned.

The salvation army along with 22 other agencies across Rock Island County and Scott County are working to create a so-called 'Coordinated Entry System.'

"It’s designed to help people who are homeless and trying to find housing,” says Larned. “They’ll have one place they can go to and one phone number that they can call."

With this solution, the priority is not creating more shelters for our area or increasing capacity at current shelters. Instead 'Coordinated Entry System' focuses on the way people are connected to the resources already in our area.

"I’m hoping this will get people stably housed quicker,” says Larned. “It alleviates the family having to go from place to place, and also, they do not have to tell their story as many times."

By that, she refers to the multiple phone calls Lisa had to make before finding the shelter is currently house at.

The coordinated entry system is not a local solution to the quad city's homeless crisis. The federal government mandated the program as a solution to the concern of homelessness throughout the country.

