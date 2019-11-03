QCA voters attend Elizabeth Warren campaign in Davenport

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigned at Davenport North High School on Sunday.

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaigned at Davenport North High School on Sunday. (KWQC)

Warren talked mostly about the economy. Her main points were about federal government ethics, economic structural change and protecting democracy.

TV6 spoke to voters at the event, most of which said they were open-minded and interested in hearing Warren talk about the economy and education.

College voters at the event said they believe this voting season will be the time the younger generation gets more involved.

Elena and Russell McNab are siblings and are both in college.

“We always have political discussions at home,” said Elena McNab. “We don’t normally come to these things together, but we are both interested in politics and campaigning season right now.”

Russell said one of the reasons he became interested in politics is because of what he sees daily while attending Augustana College.

“I think the rising cost of college is a really big problem for a lot of people, especially on my campus,” said Russell McNab. “I’ve seen it a lot where people are having to drop out because of tuition increases every year.”

Teachers who came to the event asked Warren how to fix the nationwide shortage of teachers.

“I believe we can fix a lot of society’s problems by properly funding education,” said Jim Adamson, a teacher in the Quad Cities. “We could spend the same amount of money educating a child from K-12 as much as it does to incarcerate them for a year. If we spend our money on the front end we can fix a lot of the issues on the back end.”

And even though a Quad Citian is new to the area she said she’s ready to get involved in the area’s local issues.

“I’m really looking for candidates who are going to do some great stuff in the Quad Cities and for the U.S. in general,” said Davenport resident Ashley Burge. “I wanted to come out and hear what Elizabeth Warren had to say apart from the medium of TV and political correspondents.”

Many voters said they hope to see the Quad Cities grow economically.

“I’m looking for is someone who has detailed plans for what they want to do,” said Russell. “Also somebody who isn’t afraid to tackle big ideas that haven’t been looked at in the past.”

A few voters were randomly selected to ask Warren questions at the end of her speech.

Voters asked Warren about how she would handle farming practices, foreign policy relations and the shortage of teachers nationwide.

Warren is not the only presidential candidate who made a stop in the QCA recently.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Julian Castro made stops here in October.