QCA woman makes over 1,200 face masks for free

If you go into a grocery store or for a walk, you probably see more people wearing face masks, as recommended by the CDC. Many people are making them for themselves and their families. Leslie Williams from Moline, Illinois is making masks for police, firefighters, and anyone who wants them.

Leslie Williams from Moline, Illinois is making masks for police, firefighters, and anyone who wants them.

Williams has made about 1,200 masks in the three weeks! "Never in a million years did I think I’d become a master mask maker! My occupation has changed," shares Williams. She worked as a waitress and had a cleaning company. She is now out of a job because of COVID-19, which led her to make face masks. "I've been off work, sitting on the couch all day and I just started making them," she says.

Williams says she ran low on supplies but her mother was able to step in and give her extra supplies. She's also accepted donations. "The problem now is supply & demand. With stores being closed there's a shortage of elastics... I've had to find creative ways to use hair ties, now I've switched over to potholder loops!"

Williams wants to make a difference and make sure everyone has "peace of mind" and is staying healthy, "I can't help on the front lines so maybe I can just stay at home and do this."

The masks are free because Williams originally started that way and believes it wouldn't be right for her to start charging now that there's a shortage. Most masks are adult-size with gender-neutral or feminine fabrics, but Williams can make masks for kids if requested. There's also a slot to put a filter inside.

She says there's always something you can be doing, and urges you to try to help others.

If you want to get a face mask or donate to Williams, you can reach out to her by email: williams.leslie0727@yahoo.com or on her Facebook Leslie Stechalin Williams .