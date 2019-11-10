QCAIR Hosts 4th Annual Immigration and Refugee Honor Dinner

This is the 4th annual event honoring immigrants who have chosen to become a U.S. Citizen. The organization has a mission to assist immigrants and refugees in the QCA. The group helps people moving to our area with finding Jobs- helping them start businesses and many other things. Throughout the dinner, many of them had the chance to tell their story.

"We should all be welcoming immigrants and refugees because they're what makes us strong

they're what makes us strong as we continue into the future," said the president of QCAIR Grant Curtis.

Including our own Rebecca David was there to share her story and emcee the event.