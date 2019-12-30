QCI airport warns travelers about carrying marijuana

The Quad City International Airport is warning travelers about carrying recreational marijuana.

On January 1, 2020 purchasing recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois. However, that doesn’t mean you can travel with it through the airport.

Travelers have to abide by federal rules once they go through TSA, which means they cannot bring marijuana in their luggage.

“If TSA finds it it’s an automatic call to the police,” said Ashleigh Johnston, QCI Airport Public Relations Manager.

Johnston said the Quad City International Airport the airport has received many calls about it.

“We really do advise that even though it’s legal in the state it’s just best to leave it at home,” she said. “If TSA does find it in your bags they will call in our public safety officers who will inspect it and make sure it’s within the legal limits.”

The most marijuana an Illinois resident is allowed to carry is 30 grams of flower. However, that’s not the case when traveling through TSA or other states.

“It’s just not worth the risk,” Johnston said. “Even though it’s legal in the state it might not be legal where you’re going. If there was something to be found that was illegal then it could absolutely result in you not making your flight.”

QC Airport employees said these situations will be handled case by case.

It depends on factors like what state you’re from, how much marijuana you’re carrying and if it’s medical marijuana.